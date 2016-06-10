IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
隐私声明 飞利浦健康组件
飞利浦健康应用使用飞利浦健康应用设备（以下简称“设备”）和飞利浦健康应用移动程序（以下简称“APP”）收集或处理的个人资料。
本隐私声明适用于设备和应用程序收集的个人资料，这些设备和应用程序受荷兰皇家飞利浦电子公司或其任何子公司（“飞利浦”）管理。这是一份隐私实践的声明，而不是合同或协议。
设备数据 如果您使用飞利浦健康智能手环或飞利浦健康智能手表设备, 该设备会记录心率脉搏、活动以及运动并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
设备数据
如果您使用飞利浦健康智能手环或飞利浦健康智能手表设备, 该设备会记录心率脉搏、活动以及运动并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
如果您使用飞利浦血压计设备，该设备会记录您的血压（收缩压和舒张压）、心率脉搏，并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。 如果您使用飞利浦智能秤设备, 该设备会记录体重以及您的身体组成、身高以及用户数据（通过APP收集）并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。 如果您使用 飞利浦耳温枪设备，该设备会记录您的体温并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
如果您使用飞利浦血压计设备，该设备会记录您的血压（收缩压和舒张压）、心率脉搏，并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
如果您使用飞利浦智能秤设备, 该设备会记录体重以及您的身体组成、身高以及用户数据（通过APP收集）并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
如果您使用 飞利浦耳温枪设备，该设备会记录您的体温并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
Cookie 应用程序会使用cookie或类似的技术。这些数据包括独一无二的用户设备号码，您移动设备的IP地址，您使用的移动网络浏览器或操作系统，时段，以及运用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
Cookie
应用程序会使用cookie或类似的技术。这些数据包括独一无二的用户设备号码，您移动设备的IP地址，您使用的移动网络浏览器或操作系统，时段，以及运用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。
我们使用的cookie类型为: 必要的Cookie 这些Cookies能够保证APP正常运作 分析用的Cookie 这些Cookies能够让我们分析网站的使用来帮助我们测量并改进我们的APP用户体验。
我们使用的cookie类型为:
必要的Cookie
这些Cookies能够保证APP正常运作
分析用的Cookie
这些Cookies能够让我们分析网站的使用来帮助我们测量并改进我们的APP用户体验。
综合数据 这些数据包括帐户数据、您填入的数据、设备数据、Cookies以及位置数据以及飞利浦在与您互动期间所收集的数据，包括：
综合数据
这些数据包括帐户数据、您填入的数据、设备数据、Cookies以及位置数据以及飞利浦在与您互动期间所收集的数据，包括：
数据分享
飞利浦可能会与其分享数据: 这些提供商提供运行应用程序或提供服务所需的必要硬件、软件、网络、存储、交易服务和（或）相关技术。 这些提供商提供数据储存服务。飞利浦致力于在您的所在地区储存您的个人数据，并在 欧洲，美国，拉美地区，东京、悉尼和中国为您提供云服务。 这些提供商为 飞利浦健康应用提供各种特定服务，例如，计算您的健康年龄，向您提供指导（仅限使用健康指导服务的APP），健康指导服务有时候是由第三方负责。若是以上情况，请您阅读第三方的隐私申明。 这些提供商负责处理与 （网上购物，您的应用费用）有关的财务数据。 您可以与苹果健康应用连接并授权飞利浦健康应用获取您在苹果健康应用内的数据，以及允许将您储存于飞利浦健康应用中的数据记录入苹果健康应用。 如果您给予了所需的允许，其他APP也能够获取由所连接的飞利浦设备记录并储存在苹果健康应用中的数据。尽管用户可以在iCloud或iTunes里备份苹果健康数据，苹果健康应用不会和苹果同步。 飞利浦要求这些服务提供商像飞利浦提供的保护一样为您的个人资料提供同等程度的保护，仅出于上述具体目的处理您的个人资料，并且仅访问他们提供特定的服务时所需的最少量数据。 如果飞利浦允许第三方将您的个人资料传输到您所在地区之外，则我们将采取措施，通过合同安排或其他手段保护您的隐私权，这样做可以在由我们的第三方处理信息时提供同等程度的保护。 仅当在符合本隐私声明和（或）法律要求时，飞利浦才会披露您的个人资料。 飞利浦有时会向另一家公司出售业务或业务之一。例如转让所有权可能包括将直接与该业务相关的个人资料转让给购买公司。应当地法律要求，我们在严格意义上提前征求您的同意。 IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
飞利浦可能会与其分享数据:
这些提供商提供运行应用程序或提供服务所需的必要硬件、软件、网络、存储、交易服务和（或）相关技术。
这些提供商提供数据储存服务。飞利浦致力于在您的所在地区储存您的个人数据，并在 欧洲，美国，拉美地区，东京、悉尼和中国为您提供云服务。
这些提供商为 飞利浦健康应用提供各种特定服务，例如，计算您的健康年龄，向您提供指导（仅限使用健康指导服务的APP），健康指导服务有时候是由第三方负责。若是以上情况，请您阅读第三方的隐私申明。
这些提供商负责处理与 （网上购物，您的应用费用）有关的财务数据。
您可以与苹果健康应用连接并授权飞利浦健康应用获取您在苹果健康应用内的数据，以及允许将您储存于飞利浦健康应用中的数据记录入苹果健康应用。
如果您给予了所需的允许，其他APP也能够获取由所连接的飞利浦设备记录并储存在苹果健康应用中的数据。尽管用户可以在iCloud或iTunes里备份苹果健康数据，苹果健康应用不会和苹果同步。
飞利浦要求这些服务提供商像飞利浦提供的保护一样为您的个人资料提供同等程度的保护，仅出于上述具体目的处理您的个人资料，并且仅访问他们提供特定的服务时所需的最少量数据。
如果飞利浦允许第三方将您的个人资料传输到您所在地区之外，则我们将采取措施，通过合同安排或其他手段保护您的隐私权，这样做可以在由我们的第三方处理信息时提供同等程度的保护。
仅当在符合本隐私声明和（或）法律要求时，飞利浦才会披露您的个人资料。
飞利浦有时会向另一家公司出售业务或业务之一。例如转让所有权可能包括将直接与该业务相关的个人资料转让给购买公司。应当地法律要求，我们在严格意义上提前征求您的同意。
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
飞利浦健康组件 service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.
给家长们的特别信息
虽然 飞利浦健康应用并非针对 18 岁以下的未成年人而设计，但是飞利浦政策严格遵循在收集、使用或披露未成年人的个人资料前，必须获得家长或监护人许可的法律要求。 如果父母或监护人发现其 18 以下的子女向我们提供了个人资料，请通过[email protected] 与我们联系。如果我们发现 18 岁以下的未成年人向我们提供了个人资料，我们将从我们的文件中删除这些信息。
虽然 飞利浦健康应用并非针对 18 岁以下的未成年人而设计，但是飞利浦政策严格遵循在收集、使用或披露未成年人的个人资料前，必须获得家长或监护人许可的法律要求。
如果父母或监护人发现其 18 以下的子女向我们提供了个人资料，请通过[email protected] 与我们联系。如果我们发现 18 岁以下的未成年人向我们提供了个人资料，我们将从我们的文件中删除这些信息。
当地特定信息：加利福利亚隐私权利(仅限美国)
根据《加利福尼亚州民法典》第 1798.83 条的规定，加利福尼亚州用户有权每年一次向我们免费请求获取相关信息，以了解我们在上一历年出于直接营销目的向第三方披露的个人信息（若有）。如果适用，此信息将包含已分享的个人信息类别列表，以及我们在上一历年与其分享该信息的所有第三方的名称和地址。如果您是加利福利亚居民并且希望提出此请求，请发送电子邮件到 [email protected]。
根据《加利福尼亚州民法典》第 1798.83 条的规定，加利福尼亚州用户有权每年一次向我们免费请求获取相关信息，以了解我们在上一历年出于直接营销目的向第三方披露的个人信息（若有）。如果适用，此信息将包含已分享的个人信息类别列表，以及我们在上一历年与其分享该信息的所有第三方的名称和地址。如果您是加利福利亚居民并且希望提出此请求，请发送电子邮件到 [email protected]。
隐私声明的更改
随着时间发展，飞利浦提供的服务可能会发生变更，恕不预先另行通知。为此，我们保留更改或补充本隐私声明的权利。 随着时间发展，飞利浦可能会更改向您提供的服务。因此，我们可能会更新本隐私申明。如果我们的更新对您的隐私产生显著影响，我们会正式通知您。我们可能会向您发送电子邮件或者通过其他通信方式来告知您这些更新，以及在这些更新影响您之前，您所有的选择权利或者可采取的行动。我们可能暂时强调出隐私声明中更新的部分内容，或者暂时在APP或“我的飞利浦”网站上发布重要通知。当您看到此通知后，若您未采取任何行动或者继续使用我们的APP，这将默认告知我们您已同意这些更新。若您不同意更新，建议您可以更改您的偏好选择或者考虑停止使用APP。 我们建议您经常查看最新版本的隐私声明。
随着时间发展，飞利浦提供的服务可能会发生变更，恕不预先另行通知。为此，我们保留更改或补充本隐私声明的权利。
随着时间发展，飞利浦可能会更改向您提供的服务。因此，我们可能会更新本隐私申明。如果我们的更新对您的隐私产生显著影响，我们会正式通知您。我们可能会向您发送电子邮件或者通过其他通信方式来告知您这些更新，以及在这些更新影响您之前，您所有的选择权利或者可采取的行动。我们可能暂时强调出隐私声明中更新的部分内容，或者暂时在APP或“我的飞利浦”网站上发布重要通知。当您看到此通知后，若您未采取任何行动或者继续使用我们的APP，这将默认告知我们您已同意这些更新。若您不同意更新，建议您可以更改您的偏好选择或者考虑停止使用APP。
我们建议您经常查看最新版本的隐私声明。
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