飞利浦可能会与其分享数据: IT 提供商 这些提供商提供运行应用程序或提供服务所需的必要硬件、软件、网络、存储、交易服务和（或）相关技术。 Cloud 提供商 这些提供商提供数据储存服务。飞利浦致力于在您的所在地区储存您的个人数据，并在 欧洲，美国，拉美地区，东京、悉尼和中国为您提供云服务。 飞利浦健康应用 服务提供商 这些提供商为 飞利浦健康应用提供各种特定服务，例如，计算您的健康年龄，向您提供指导（仅限使用健康指导服务的APP），健康指导服务有时候是由第三方负责。若是以上情况，请您阅读第三方的隐私申明。 支付 这些提供商负责处理与 （网上购物，您的应用费用）有关的财务数据。 苹果健康应用 您可以与苹果健康应用连接并授权飞利浦健康应用获取您在苹果健康应用内的数据，以及允许将您储存于飞利浦健康应用中的数据记录入苹果健康应用。 如果您给予了所需的允许，其他APP也能够获取由所连接的飞利浦设备记录并储存在苹果健康应用中的数据。尽管用户可以在iCloud或iTunes里备份苹果健康数据，苹果健康应用不会和苹果同步。 飞利浦要求这些服务提供商像飞利浦提供的保护一样为您的个人资料提供同等程度的保护，仅出于上述具体目的处理您的个人资料，并且仅访问他们提供特定的服务时所需的最少量数据。 如果飞利浦允许第三方将您的个人资料传输到您所在地区之外，则我们将采取措施，通过合同安排或其他手段保护您的隐私权，这样做可以在由我们的第三方处理信息时提供同等程度的保护。 仅当在符合本隐私声明和（或）法律要求时，飞利浦才会披露您的个人资料。 飞利浦有时会向另一家公司出售业务或业务之一。例如转让所有权可能包括将直接与该业务相关的个人资料转让给购买公司。应当地法律要求，我们在严格意义上提前征求您的同意。 Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. 飞利浦健康组件 service Providers These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明. 阅读更多简要阅读