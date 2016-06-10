隐私声明 飞利浦健康组件

 

本隐私声明上次修改时间为 2017年6月29日。

飞利浦健康应用使用飞利浦健康应用设备（以下简称“设备”）和飞利浦健康应用移动程序（以下简称“APP”）收集或处理的个人资料。

本隐私声明适用于设备和应用程序收集的个人资料，这些设备和应用程序受荷兰皇家飞利浦电子公司或其任何子公司（“飞利浦”）管理。这是一份隐私实践的声明，而不是合同或协议。

收集和使用的数据

account data

帐户数据

这些数据包括您的用户名、姓名、电子邮箱、性别、年龄、国籍、语言、密码、手机电话号码、社会身份证明、视频以及照片。

 

  • 收集的数据用于创建和管理您的帐户。您的帐户将会被用来向您发送欢迎邮件以验证您的用户名以及密码，与您交流并回答您的问题，向您发送服务相关的说明，例如：当我们的服务暂时因维修暂停时，我们会用您的注册信息来创建并且管理您的APP帐户或者记录您的购买历史。
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Data filled in by you

您填写的数据

这些数据包括您的身高、初始体重、卡路里摄入、心情、关于您生活方式的问题、您的目标。

 

  •  收集的数据用于向您提供关于您日常生活行为的信息并且随着时间的推移为您追踪进展情况。 我们会通过电子邮件、社交网络信息、短信、消息推送等完成服务。
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Devices data

设备数据

如果您使用飞利浦健康智能手环或飞利浦健康智能手表设备, 该设备会记录心率脉搏、活动以及运动并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。

 

  • 收集的数据用于向您提供关于您日常生活行为的信息，例如您的卡路里消耗以及“活动”，包括您的睡眠行为以及您的有氧健身活动（仅限健康手表），随着时间的推移，追踪您的进展情况。
  • 收集的数据能让我们了解您对设备的使用情况。 

 

如果您使用飞利浦血压计设备，该设备会记录您的血压（收缩压和舒张压）、心率脉搏，并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。

 

  • 收集的数据用于向您提供关于您整体健康状况的信息，例如您的血压 ，并随着时间的推移，为您追踪进展情况。

 

如果您使用飞利浦智能秤设备, 该设备会记录体重以及您的身体组成、身高以及用户数据（通过APP收集）并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。

 

  • 收集的数据用于向您提供关于您整体健康状况的信息，例如您的BMI指数以及体脂率，并随着时间的推移，为您追踪进展情况。

 

如果您使用 飞利浦耳温枪设备，该设备会记录您的体温并传输到应用程序。这些数据还包括独一无二的用户设备号码、时段、以及使用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。

 

  • 收集的数据用于向您提供关于您整体健康状况的信息，例如您的体温，随着时间的推移，为您追踪进展情况。
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Cookies

Cookie

应用程序会使用cookie或类似的技术。这些数据包括独一无二的用户设备号码，您移动设备的IP地址，您使用的移动网络浏览器或操作系统，时段，以及运用数据，即关于您设备使用的数据。

 

我们使用的cookie类型为:

 

必要的Cookie

这些Cookies能够保证APP正常运作

分析用的Cookie

这些Cookies能够让我们分析网站的使用来帮助我们测量并改进我们的APP用户体验。

 

  • 这些数据能告诉我们您对应用程序中的哪些内容感兴趣，并追踪您对应用程序的使用情况，进而提高应用程序的使用体验或分享社交媒体内容。通过cookie我们还能确保应用程序正常运作。
  • 收集的数据用于为您提供应用程序的功能。
  • 收集的数据能让我们了解您对应用程序和设备的使用和访问情况。
  • 有关由社交媒体方设置的cookie以及它们可能收集的数据的更多信息，请参阅社交媒体方发表的隐私声明。以下我们为您列出了飞利浦经常使用的社交媒体的隐私申明。
     

       Facebook

       Google+

       Twitter

       Pinterest

       LinkedIn

       YouTube

       Instagram

       Vine

 

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Location data

位置数据

当您允许我们获取您的位置数据，我们会收集您移动设备的地理位置。

 

  • 收集的数据用于计算您的活动、步行距离，并为您提供有关您日常生活行为的信息，例如您的卡路里消耗以及活动，并随着时间的推移，为您追踪进展情况。
  • 当您使用支持页面上的“查找您附近的飞利浦”功能时，系统将要求您与飞利浦共享位置数据。根据您的位置数据，系统将您指引到您附近的商店，或提供您所在国家或地区的客户服务联系人详细信息。
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Combined data

综合数据

这些数据包括帐户数据、您填入的数据、设备数据、Cookies以及位置数据以及飞利浦在与您互动期间所收集的数据，包括：

 

  • 有关您的通讯和使用飞利浦数字频道的资料，如社交媒体、网站、电子邮件、应用程序和互联产品。该数据可能包括：IP 地址、cookie、设备信息、您点击的信息、位置详情以及您访问的网站。
  • 通过分析这些综合数据，能为您提供各种 飞利浦健康应用服务，例如，向您提供关于您日常生活行为的信息以及您的整体健康状况，随着时间的推移，为您追踪进展情况，并向您提供个性化的指导与建议，以进一步鼓励您，帮助您测量、监测并激励您的健康、活动以及生活方式。
  • 我们也能够与苹果健康应用分项数据。详情请见下方的数据分享。
  • 如您选择接收促销通讯，飞利浦集团公司可能会基于您的偏好和行为，向您提供有关飞利浦产品、服务、活动等促销宣传信息。我们可能会通过电子邮件、电话以及移动应用程序和社交媒体等其他数字渠道与您联系。为了根据您的偏好和行为，为您量身定制宣传内容并提供最佳个性化体验，我们可能会分析和合并您的个人资料。
  • 我们使用这些数据帮助我们改善应用程序、设备以及其他产品和服务的内容、功能和可用性，并开发新的产品和服务。
  • 我们或许会合并您的数据并与飞利浦集团的其他公司以及第三方分享这些数据。

 

 
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Third parties

数据分享

 

飞利浦可能会与其分享数据: 

 

  • IT 提供商

这些提供商提供运行应用程序或提供服务所需的必要硬件、软件、网络、存储、交易服务和（或）相关技术。

 

  • Cloud 提供商

这些提供商提供数据储存服务。飞利浦致力于在您的所在地区储存您的个人数据，并在 欧洲，美国，拉美地区，东京、悉尼和中国为您提供云服务。

 

  • 飞利浦健康应用 服务提供商

这些提供商为 飞利浦健康应用提供各种特定服务，例如，计算您的健康年龄，向您提供指导（仅限使用健康指导服务的APP），健康指导服务有时候是由第三方负责。若是以上情况，请您阅读第三方的隐私申明。

 

  • 支付

这些提供商负责处理与 （网上购物，您的应用费用）有关的财务数据。

 

  • 苹果健康应用

您可以与苹果健康应用连接并授权飞利浦健康应用获取您在苹果健康应用内的数据，以及允许将您储存于飞利浦健康应用中的数据记录入苹果健康应用。

如果您给予了所需的允许，其他APP也能够获取由所连接的飞利浦设备记录并储存在苹果健康应用中的数据。尽管用户可以在iCloud或iTunes里备份苹果健康数据，苹果健康应用不会和苹果同步。

 

飞利浦要求这些服务提供商像飞利浦提供的保护一样为您的个人资料提供同等程度的保护，仅出于上述具体目的处理您的个人资料，并且仅访问他们提供特定的服务时所需的最少量数据。

如果飞利浦允许第三方将您的个人资料传输到您所在地区之外，则我们将采取措施，通过合同安排或其他手段保护您的隐私权，这样做可以在由我们的第三方处理信息时提供同等程度的保护。

 

仅当在符合本隐私声明和（或）法律要求时，飞利浦才会披露您的个人资料。

 

飞利浦有时会向另一家公司出售业务或业务之一。例如转让所有权可能包括将直接与该业务相关的个人资料转让给购买公司。应当地法律要求，我们在严格意义上提前征求您的同意。

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
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Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.

 
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飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.

 
Spacer
 

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.

 
Spacer
 

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.

 
Spacer
 

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.

 
Spacer
 

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 欧洲，美国，拉丁美洲，东京或悉尼，及中国.

 
Spacer
 

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to 网络购物，健康指导系统相关费用.

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

飞利浦健康组件 service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for 飞利浦健康组件 such as计算心脏年龄，提供私人教练（仅限有此功能的APP）。私人教练可能由第三方提供。请阅读相关隐私声明.

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Choices and rights

选择和权利

要使用以下选择和权利，请向 [email protected] 发送电子邮件。

 

  • 访问

您可以随时请求访问您的个人资料。

  • 请求更正

您可以随时请求更正您的个人资料。

  • 拒绝

您可以随时拒绝我们处理您的个人资料。

  • 问题或投诉

如果您有任何问题、投诉、担忧或建议，您可以随时联系我们。

  • 撤销同意

撤销同意的方法非常简单（例如：选择不使用我们的营销服务，方法是单击我们发送给您的电子邮件下方的“取消订阅”按钮）。

  • 删除

如有需要，您可以随时请求删除您的个人资料。 

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We protect your personal data

我们负责保护您的个人资料

我们意识到并将认真履行保护您的个人资料的责任，以避免对您的个人资料造成丢失、误用或越权访问。飞利浦运用多种安全技术和组织程序以帮助保护您的个人资料。例如，我们实施了访问控制、使用防火墙、使用加密，并使用安全服务器。

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Special information for parents

给家长们的特别信息

虽然 飞利浦健康应用并非针对 18 岁以下的未成年人而设计，但是飞利浦政策严格遵循在收集、使用或披露未成年人的个人资料前，必须获得家长或监护人许可的法律要求。

 

如果父母或监护人发现其 18 以下的子女向我们提供了个人资料，请通过[email protected] 与我们联系。如果我们发现 18 岁以下的未成年人向我们提供了个人资料，我们将从我们的文件中删除这些信息。

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Changes to the privacy notice

当地特定信息：加利福利亚隐私权利(仅限美国)

根据《加利福尼亚州民法典》第 1798.83 条的规定，加利福尼亚州用户有权每年一次向我们免费请求获取相关信息，以了解我们在上一历年出于直接营销目的向第三方披露的个人信息（若有）。如果适用，此信息将包含已分享的个人信息类别列表，以及我们在上一历年与其分享该信息的所有第三方的名称和地址。如果您是加利福利亚居民并且希望提出此请求，请发送电子邮件到 [email protected]

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Changes to the privacy notice

隐私声明的更改

随着时间发展，飞利浦提供的服务可能会发生变更，恕不预先另行通知。为此，我们保留更改或补充本隐私声明的权利。

 

随着时间发展，飞利浦可能会更改向您提供的服务。因此，我们可能会更新本隐私申明。如果我们的更新对您的隐私产生显著影响，我们会正式通知您。我们可能会向您发送电子邮件或者通过其他通信方式来告知您这些更新，以及在这些更新影响您之前，您所有的选择权利或者可采取的行动。我们可能暂时强调出隐私声明中更新的部分内容，或者暂时在APP或“我的飞利浦”网站上发布重要通知。当您看到此通知后，若您未采取任何行动或者继续使用我们的APP，这将默认告知我们您已同意这些更新。若您不同意更新，建议您可以更改您的偏好选择或者考虑停止使用APP。

 

我们建议您经常查看最新版本的隐私声明。

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Contact

联系我们

您可以通过 [email protected] 联系我们。

点击链接，您将离开皇家飞利浦医疗科技（“飞利浦”）官方网站。本网站上出现的任何第三方网站链接仅为提供便利，并不代表对这些链接网站上提供的信息具有任何从属关系或认可。飞利浦不能代表或保证任何第三方网站或其中包含的信息。

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点击链接，您将离开皇家飞利浦医疗科技（“飞利浦”）官方网站。本网站上出现的任何第三方网站链接仅为提供便利，并不代表对这些链接网站上提供的信息具有任何从属关系或认可。飞利浦不能代表或保证任何第三方网站或其中包含的信息。

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