服务提供商

我们与第三方服务提供商合作，以帮助我们运营、提供、改进、理解、定制、支持和推广我们的服务。

我们可能将您的个人数据共享给以下服务提供商：



IT 和云提供商

这些服务提供商交付运行该应用程序或提供服务所必需具备的硬件、软件、网络、存储器、交易服务和/或相关技术。



付款

我们与 WorldPay 合作，该服务提供商针对该应用程序的付款功能处理您的财务数据，包括应用程序商店或其他处理付款的第三方。

Philips 要求其服务提供商对您的个人数据提供充分保护，该保护级别与我们提供的保护级别类似。我们要求服务提供商只能依照我们的指示并针对上述特定目的处理您的个人数据、获取交付特定服务所必需的最少量数据，并保护您个人数据的安全。

其他第三方

Philips 与之合作的第三方有可能是基于自身目的处理您的个人数据。如果 Philips 将个人数据共享给将您的个人数据用于其自身目的的第三方，Philips 将在共享您的个人数据前，确保依据适用的法律对您发出通知和/或征询您的同意。在这种情况下，请仔细阅读这些第三方的隐私声明，因为其隐私声明阐述了他们的隐私实践，包括他们收集的个人数据类型，以及使用、处理和保护个人数据的方式。

在有些情况下，Philips 会将某个业务或一部分业务出售给其他公司。此等所有权转让可能包括将与该业务直接相关的个人数据转让给收购公司。就兼并、收购、重组或资产出售而言，Philips 可以将我们在隐私声明下的所有权利和义务自行转让给我们的任何关联公司，或通过法律运作或其他方式进行转让，且我们可以将您的个人数据传输给我们的任何关联公司、继任者实体或新所有者。



如果您提出请求，我们可能将您的个人数据共享给以下第三方：



Delta Dental （仅限美国）。

ONVZ （仅限荷兰）。

（仅限荷兰）。 Amazon （如果 Amazon DRS 在您的国家/地区可用，请参见下方的更多详情） 。



这些第三方可能向您提供他们自己的服务。我们可能根据您的请求和/或依据适用的法律，将您的个人数据共享给这些第三方。

Amazon Dash Replenishment Service

在某些国家/地区，我们支持 BrushSync 追加订购服务（以下称为“BrushSync”）。如果您订购 BrushSync，该应用程序将通过 Amazon Dash Replenishment Service（以下称为“DRS”）为您自动下达牙刷头订单。针对此等目的，您必须登录 Amazon 帐户，且 Amazon 将向您提供自己的服务。请阅读 Amazon 的条款和条件和隐私声明，因为这些信息将阐述其隐私实践，包括其收集的个人数据类型，以及使用、处理和保护个人数据的方式。

如果您设置 BrushSync 订购，我们将与 Amazon 共享以下数据：您设备的序列号、设备型号（hx 编号），以及应订购新牙刷头的时间（以下称为“BrushSync 数据”）。为了持续追踪您的订购，我们将存储您的 Amazon 客户编号。如果您取消订购 BrushSync，我们将删除此客户编号。您可以随时 (i) 使用该应用程序中“我的牙刷头页面”的“追加订购设置”暂时停止订购或更改订单；和/或 (ii) 通过 Amazon 取消任何订单。



鉴于我们仅在您订购 BrushSync 的情况下出于以上目的处理您的 BrushSync 数据和 Amazon 客户编号，我们将此类数据处理活动视为履行与您签订的合同所必需的活动，且符合欧盟第 2016/679 号法规第 6.1 条第 (b) 款规定。



跨境传输

您的个人数据可能会存储在任何我们建立设施或聘用服务提供商所在的国家/地区，并在任何此类国家/地区进行处理，使用服务即表示，您同意将信息传输（如果有）至您的居住地以外的其他国家/地区，且这些国家/地区所实施的数据保护规定可能与您所在国家/地区实施的数据保护规定不同。在某些情况下，这些国家/地区的法院、执法机关、监管机关或安全部门可能有权访问您的个人数据。





如果您位于欧洲经济区，您的个人数据可能会被传输至我们在欧洲经济区以外的其他国家/地区的关联公司或服务提供商，这些国家/地区已被欧盟委员会认可为可提供符合欧洲经济区标准且充分的数据保护（此处 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm 提供了有关这些国家/地区的完整列表）。对于将数据从欧洲经济区传输至未被欧盟委员会认可为提供充分保护的国家/地区（例如美国）的情况，我们已采取充分的措施，例如我们的针对客户、供应商和业务合作伙伴数据的约束性企业规则和/或欧盟委员会采用的标准合同条款，以保护您的个人数据。您可以点击上方的链接或联系 privacy@philips.com，获取有关这些措施的文件副本。



我们会将您的数据保留多长时间？

我们将基于收集您的个人数据时所针对的目的，在必需或允许的期限内保留您的个人数据。我们在确定保留期限时所遵循的判断标准包括：(i) 您使用该应用程序和服务的时间长度；(ii) 是否有法律义务约束我们；或者 (iii) 基于我们的法律地位（例如，考虑适用的限制法规、诉讼或监管调查），保留数据是否合理。





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

