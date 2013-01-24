Philips Sonicare 隐私声明


本隐私声明的最后更新日期为 2019 年 7 月 [25] 日。

Philips Sonicare（以下称为“应用程序”）为全球用户提供关于如何改善刷牙和口腔卫生习惯的建议（以下称为“服务”）。该应用程序使用的个人数据由与 Philips Sonicare 相连接的牙刷（以下称为“设备”）和/或该应用程序收集或处理。

 

本隐私声明旨在让您了解我们为您提供服务时所遵循的隐私实践，包括我们收集哪些数据、收集这些数据的原因、这些数据的用途以及您拥有的个人权利。本隐私声明适用于由设备和/或应用程序收集或处理的个人数据，Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC 或其任何附属公司或子公司（以下称为“Philips”、“我们的”或“我们”）享有对该设备和应用程序的控制权。

 

另请阅读我们的 Cookie 声明和使用条款，其中描述了与您使用我们的服务有关的条款。

 

收集的个人数据类型以及收集这些数据的目的


我们在提供服务时（包括在您访问、下载和安装该应用程序时）会获取或收集个人数据，具体详情如下所述。
account data

敏感个人数据

我们收集以下口腔护理数据：



  • 您的设备的刷牙数据，包括您的日常习惯、刷牙过程信息以及传感器数据（例如刷牙模式、位置、动作和压力）。

  • 您的刷牙目标和其他口腔护理习惯/活动（例如使用牙线和漱口）、您在我们的引导调查问卷个性化页面和关注领域的回答（例如，牙菌斑积聚、出血部位、牙龈萎缩和潜在蛀牙），以及您的刷牙起始部位（即，您希望开始刷牙的口腔部位）。

    我们收集此类数据为您提供服务，包括在您刷牙时为您提供反馈和实时指导、提供即时弥补遗漏区域的定制方案、追踪牙刷头效用并提醒您更换牙刷头，以及向您发送使用漱口水或清洁舌头的提醒。我们还使用您的口腔护理数据为您开发新产品和服务。

    如果您希望接收应用程序内提供的 Philips 产品推荐，我们将处理您的口腔护理数据以向您推荐产品并帮助您改善产品使用效果。

    在收集任何敏感数据之前，我们将向您发出通知，并依照欧盟第 2016/679 号条例第 9.2.a. 条征得您的明确同意。除上述情况以外，我们不会要求您在应用程序上或通过应用程序或以任何其他方式向我们发送或披露任何敏感的个人数据（例如，社会保险号码、种族或族裔出身相关信息、政治立场、宗教信仰、哲学或其他信仰、健康、性生活或性取向、生物特征或遗传特征、犯罪背景或工会成员身份）。
帐户数据

在您创建帐户时，我们会收集您的个人数据。您可以使用 MyPhilips 帐户或您的社交媒体个人资料登录该应用程序。我们收集的个人数据可能包括您的姓名、电子邮件地址、所在国家/地区、语言和密码。对于中国用户，我们会收集用户的电话号码。

 

  • 如果您选择通过社交媒体进行登录，我们收集的个人数据可能包括您的基本个人资料（例如，个人资料头像、识别码、性别、个人资料网址、生日、主页和地点）以及电子邮件。在这种情况下，您的社交媒体提供商可能会收集有关您使用该应用程序以及使用社交媒体帐户登录的信息。请阅读社交媒体提供商（如 FacebookGoogle）的隐私声明，了解其隐私实践，包括他们收集的个人数据类型，以及它们如何使用、处理和保护个人数据。

  • 我们使用收集到的个人数据创建和管理您的帐户。您可以使用您的帐户安全登录该应用程序。如果您创建 MyPhilips 帐户以登录应用程序，我们将向您发送一封欢迎电子邮件，以验证您的用户名和密码、就您的询问与您沟通、向您发送仅与服务相关的公告，或者在经您同意的情况下发送直接营销通讯信息。您还可以使用 MyPhilips 帐户订购 Philips 产品或服务、参加推广或游戏、参加与 Philips 推广相关的社交媒体活动（例如，点击“喜欢”或“分享”）、参加产品测试或调查。

    鉴于我们使用您的帐户数据提供服务，我们将此类数据处理活动视为履行与您签订的合同所必需的活动，且符合欧盟第 2016/679号法规第 6.1 条第 (b) 款规定。
Data filled in by you
设备数据
在您安装、访问或使用设备时，我们可能收集特定于设备的信息，包括您的唯一用户设备编号。

该应用程序还会记录 (i) 您的设备的使用时间和电池电量；以及 (ii) 牙刷头的类型和使用寿命。

我们使用此类数据将您的设备和应用程序连接、追踪牙刷头效用并提醒您更换牙刷头。

鉴于我们仅基于服务的目的处理您的设备数据，我们将此类数据处理活动视为履行与您签订的合同所必需的活动，且符合欧盟第 2016/679 号法规第 6.1 条第 (b) 款规定。
Cookies

Cookie

在有些国家/地区，我们使用 Cookie、标签或类似技术（以下称为“Cookie”）运营、提供、改进、理解和定制我们的服务。我们通过 Cookie 识别您的移动设备，以及收集您的个人数据，包括您的唯一用户设备编号、移动设备 IP 地址、您使用的移动网络浏览器或操作系统的类型、会话和使用数据，或者与服务相关的性能信息，即与您使用应用程序相关的信息。

 

在我们使用 Cookie 前，我们会征询您的同意。有关在该应用程序内使用 Cookie 的更多信息，请阅读我们的 Cookie 声明，您可在应用程序的隐私设置下找到此声明。

Location data

交易信息

如果您支付服务费用，我们可能从应用程序商店或其他处理付款的第三方处获取信息和确认，例如付款收据。


客户支持

如果您请求获取客户支持，我们可能会要求您提供与您使用我们的服务相关的信息，包括您与 Philips 的互动情况，以及我们应当如何联系您以提供您需要的支持。我们运营和提供服务，包括提供客户支持，以及改进、修复和定制服务。在您与我们联系时，我们还会使用您的信息对您做出回应。

我们将处理您的客户支持数据的活动视为履行与您签订的合同所必需的活动，且符合欧盟第 2016/679 号法规第 6.1 条第 (b) 款规定。
Combined data

合并数据

我们可能将您的个人数据（包括帐户数据、敏感数据、Cookie）与在您与 Philips 数字渠道（例如社交媒体、网站、电子邮件、应用程序和连接的产品）互动及使用 Philips 数字渠道时收集的数据（包括您的 IP 地址、Cookie、移动设备信息、您点击的通讯信息、详细位置信息以及您访问的网站）合并起来。

 

我们使用您的合并数据改进应用程序、设备和服务的内容、功能和使用性，以及开发新产品和服务。在这种情况下，我们将处理您的合并数据的活动视为符合 Philips 的合法权益和欧盟第2016/679 号法规第 6.1 条第 (f) 款规定。在出于本节所述目的处理任何敏感数据之前，我们将向您发出通知，并依照欧盟第 2016/679 号条例第 9.2.a. 条征得您的明确同意。我们可能整合您的合并数据并删除其中的个人数据，以制作出版物、演示文件、报告或其它（营销）通讯信息用于内部和外部的使用目的。

 

如果您选择同意接收基于您的偏好设置和网上行为而发送的、可能与您相关的、关于 Philips 产品、服务、活动和促销的推广信息，我们可能通过电子邮件、电话和其他数字渠道（例如移动应用程序和社交媒体）向您发送营销和推广信息。为了基于您的偏好设置和行为定制通讯信息，并为您提供更有针对性和更加个性化的体验，我们可能会分析您的合并数据。在向您发送任何推广信息前，我们会征询您的同意。

权限

如果该应用程序需要获得权限才能访问您移动设备的传感器（例如，摄像头、Wi-Fi、地理定位或蓝牙）或其他数据（例如，照片、日程或通讯录）以用于服务相关用途，我们会征询您的同意。

 

  • 蓝牙。该应用程序需要通过蓝牙将设备连接到应用程序。您可以随时在移动设备的设置中禁止蓝牙连接。

  • 位置。Android 操作系统必须获得大致的地理位置信息才能将该应用程序连接到您的设备。

 

 iOS 操作系统必须获得地理位置信息才能识别附近的应用程序和设备。但是，Philips 不会以任何方式处理此类数据。这些数据将始终保存在您的移动设备上的该应用程序中，Philips 无权访问它们。如果您删除个人资料和/或该应用程序，移动设备中的这些数据也会被删除。

您可以随时在移动设备的设置中禁止收集地理位置信息。

  • 文件。该应用程序需要访问移动设备的文件才能存储该应用程序执行操作所需的语言配置和其他文件（例如，图像、媒体文件或其他大型程序资产）。如果您删除该应用程序，移动设备中的这些数据也会被删除。

  • 在有些情况下，权限是移动设备操作系统的技术前提。在这种情况下，该应用程序可能会请求获取访问此等传感器或数据的权限。但除非此为向您提供服务的必备要求，且征得您的同意，否则我们不会收集此等数据

 

 

 

Third parties

与哪些人员共享个人数据？


Philips 可能会遵循本隐私声明和/或适用的法律，将您的个人数据披露给第三方服务提供商、业务合作伙伴或其他第三方。

服务提供商

我们与第三方服务提供商合作，以帮助我们运营、提供、改进、理解、定制、支持和推广我们的服务。

 

我们可能将您的个人数据共享给以下服务提供商：
 

  • IT 和云提供商

这些服务提供商交付运行该应用程序或提供服务所必需具备的硬件、软件、网络、存储器、交易服务和/或相关技术。
 

  •  付款

我们与 WorldPay 合作，该服务提供商针对该应用程序的付款功能处理您的财务数据，包括应用程序商店或其他处理付款的第三方。

 

Philips 要求其服务提供商对您的个人数据提供充分保护，该保护级别与我们提供的保护级别类似。我们要求服务提供商只能依照我们的指示并针对上述特定目的处理您的个人数据、获取交付特定服务所必需的最少量数据，并保护您个人数据的安全。

 

其他第三方    

Philips 与之合作的第三方有可能是基于自身目的处理您的个人数据。如果 Philips 将个人数据共享给将您的个人数据用于其自身目的的第三方，Philips 将在共享您的个人数据前，确保依据适用的法律对您发出通知和/或征询您的同意。在这种情况下，请仔细阅读这些第三方的隐私声明，因为其隐私声明阐述了他们的隐私实践，包括他们收集的个人数据类型，以及使用、处理和保护个人数据的方式。

 

在有些情况下，Philips 会将某个业务或一部分业务出售给其他公司。此等所有权转让可能包括将与该业务直接相关的个人数据转让给收购公司。就兼并、收购、重组或资产出售而言，Philips 可以将我们在隐私声明下的所有权利和义务自行转让给我们的任何关联公司，或通过法律运作或其他方式进行转让，且我们可以将您的个人数据传输给我们的任何关联公司、继任者实体或新所有者。

如果您提出请求，我们可能将您的个人数据共享给以下第三方：
 

  • Delta Dental（仅限美国）。
  • ONVZ（仅限荷兰）。
  • Amazon（如果 Amazon DRS 在您的国家/地区可用，请参见下方的更多详情）

    这些第三方可能向您提供他们自己的服务。我们可能根据您的请求和/或依据适用的法律，将您的个人数据共享给这些第三方。

 

Amazon Dash Replenishment Service

在某些国家/地区，我们支持 BrushSync 追加订购服务（以下称为“BrushSync”）。如果您订购 BrushSync，该应用程序将通过 Amazon Dash Replenishment Service（以下称为“DRS”）为您自动下达牙刷头订单。针对此等目的，您必须登录 Amazon 帐户，且 Amazon 将向您提供自己的服务。请阅读 Amazon 的条款和条件隐私声明，因为这些信息将阐述其隐私实践，包括其收集的个人数据类型，以及使用、处理和保护个人数据的方式。

 

如果您设置 BrushSync 订购，我们将与 Amazon 共享以下数据：您设备的序列号、设备型号（hx 编号），以及应订购新牙刷头的时间（以下称为“BrushSync 数据”）。为了持续追踪您的订购，我们将存储您的 Amazon 客户编号。如果您取消订购 BrushSync，我们将删除此客户编号。您可以随时 (i) 使用该应用程序中“我的牙刷头页面”的“追加订购设置”暂时停止订购或更改订单；和/或 (ii) 通过 Amazon 取消任何订单。

鉴于我们仅在您订购 BrushSync 的情况下出于以上目的处理您的 BrushSync 数据和 Amazon 客户编号，我们将此类数据处理活动视为履行与您签订的合同所必需的活动，且符合欧盟第 2016/679 号法规第 6.1 条第 (b) 款规定。

跨境传输
您的个人数据可能会存储在任何我们建立设施或聘用服务提供商所在的国家/地区，并在任何此类国家/地区进行处理，使用服务即表示，您同意将信息传输（如果有）至您的居住地以外的其他国家/地区，且这些国家/地区所实施的数据保护规定可能与您所在国家/地区实施的数据保护规定不同。在某些情况下，这些国家/地区的法院、执法机关、监管机关或安全部门可能有权访问您的个人数据。


如果您位于欧洲经济区，您的个人数据可能会被传输至我们在欧洲经济区以外的其他国家/地区的关联公司或服务提供商，这些国家/地区已被欧盟委员会认可为可提供符合欧洲经济区标准且充分的数据保护（此处 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm 提供了有关这些国家/地区的完整列表）。对于将数据从欧洲经济区传输至未被欧盟委员会认可为提供充分保护的国家/地区（例如美国）的情况，我们已采取充分的措施，例如我们的针对客户、供应商和业务合作伙伴数据的约束性企业规则和/或欧盟委员会采用的标准合同条款，以保护您的个人数据。您可以点击上方的链接或联系 privacy@philips.com，获取有关这些措施的文件副本。
 

我们会将您的数据保留多长时间？

我们将基于收集您的个人数据时所针对的目的，在必需或允许的期限内保留您的个人数据。我们在确定保留期限时所遵循的判断标准包括：(i) 您使用该应用程序和服务的时间长度；(ii) 是否有法律义务约束我们；或者 (iii) 基于我们的法律地位（例如，考虑适用的限制法规、诉讼或监管调查），保留数据是否合理。



Choices and rights

您的选择和权利

如果您要请求访问、更正、擦除、限制处理或反对处理您之前提供给我们的个人数据，或者要请求获得您个人数据的电子副本，以将其传输给其他公司（如有适用的法律赋予您此项数据迁移权利），您可以与我们联系：privacy@philips.com。我们将依据适用的法律回应您的请求。


在您的请求中，请明确说明您要访问、更正、擦除、限制处理或反对处理的个人数据。出于对您的保护，我们可能仅实施与您的帐户、您的电子邮件地址或其他您在发送请求时所使用的帐户信息关联的个人数据相关的请求，并且在实施您的请求前，我们可能要验证您的身份。我们将在合理可行的情况下尽快满足您的请求。

 

如果我们在经您同意后收集和/或处理您的个人数据，您可以随时撤回同意，但不会影响我们在您撤回同意前经您同意处理数据的合法性。

请注意，如果您使用您的（部分）选择权和权利，您可能无法继续使用我们的全部或部分服务。

We protect your personal data
我们保护您的个人数据

我们恪守自己的义务，谨慎保护您委托给 Philips 的数据，避免此等数据被意外或擅自更改、丢失、滥用、披露或访问。Philips 采用各种安全技术以及技术和组织措施，帮助保护您的数据。其中包括实施门禁控制、使用防火墙和安全协议等。

Special information for parents
父母特别须知

我们的服务不面向儿童（按照适用法律所赋予的定义），因此 Philips 的政策规定在收集、使用或披露儿童的个人数据前，须依照法律要求获得父母或监护人的同意。我们致力于保护儿童的隐私需求，并强烈建议父母和监护人积极保护儿童的网络活动和权益。

 

如果父母或监护人得知其子女未经其同意向我们提供其个人数据，请与我们联系：privacy@philips.com。如果我们得知儿童向我们提供了个人数据，我们将从我们的档案中删除其数据。

Local specific information
针对特定地区的信息：加利福尼亚州居民享有的隐私权利（仅限美国）

《加利福尼亚州民法典》第 1798.83 节规定，加利福尼亚州居民一年中有一次机会要求我们免费提供我们出于直接营销的目的在上一日历年向第三方披露的个人数据信息。在适用情况下，此等信息将包括一份清单，其中列出我们在上一个日历年中共享的个人数据类别以及与我们共享信息的所有第三方的名称和地址。如果您是加利福尼亚州居民，并且希望提出此等请求，请访问我们的隐私网站：http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Changes to the privacy notice
隐私声明变更

我们的服务可能会不时出现变更，恕不另行通知。因此，我们保留不定时修改或更新此隐私声明的权利。在我们更新此隐私声明时，还会更新此隐私声明顶部显示的日期。

 

我们建议您定期查阅此隐私声明的最新版本。

 

新隐私声明将在发布时即刻生效。如果您不同意修改后的声明，应修改您的偏好设置，或者考虑停止使用我们的服务。在这些更改生效后继续访问或使用我们的服务即表示，您确认您已收到通知并同意修改后的隐私声明。

Contact

联系我们

如果您对本隐私声明或 Philips 使用您的个人数据的方式有任何疑问，请联系我们的数据保护官：privacy@philips.com。或者，您也有权向您所在国家或地区的相关主管部门提交申诉。

 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell