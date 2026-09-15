新建
DDL307OAABW/93
暗光无碍
飞利浦 DDL307-FV-7HW，带您开启真正无感通行的从容生活！超快人脸识别，疾速解锁；智能补光加持，暗光环境依旧精准高效。靠近自动唤醒，刷脸即开，让每一次进出都畅行无忧。
3D 人脸识别
远程可视对讲
移动侦测抓拍
远程解锁
Approach within one meter and the radar sensor automatically activates facial recognition for seamless, touch-free entry. DDL307-FV-7HW performs reliably in low-light and backlit environments, quickly recognizing faces—even with makeup, glasses, or hats—while effectively detecting photos and videos to prevent unauthorized access.
When a visitor rings the doorbell, an instant notification is sent to the EasyKey Plus WeChat Mini Program. Tap to accept the call and start a two-way conversation. Even if you miss the call, the lock captures a photo or video so you can review visitor details later.
The DDL307-FV-7HW features an HD camera with infrared fill lights, delivering clear imaging both day and night. In low-light conditions, the infrared lights activate automatically, switching the camera to night mode to clearly capture facial details from up to 2 meters away.
小程序：DDL307-FV-7HW 绑定的是 EasyKey Plus 微信小程序。
1 米：雷达传感器侦测的最远距离为 1 米。逗留告警功能默认关闭，可通过 EasyKey Plus 微信小程序开启，且可在小程序端调整逗留侦测的灵敏度，高灵敏度感应距离为 1 米，低灵敏度感应距离为 0.5 米，逗留时长可设置为 10 秒、20 秒、30 秒、60 秒。
电子感应锁体：指带有电子检测功能的锁体，当锁舌出现异常情况时，锁体会触发告警。
超时未关门：解锁 10 秒后未关门，锁端语音提示“门未上锁”，此功能仅适用于标配带电子检测功能的锁体。
布防：仅适用于标配带检测开关的机械锁体。不带检测开关的机械锁体无法使用布防功能。
3 个月：此为内部测试数据；实际电池续航时间可能会因使用频率而异。
其他范围：随附的安装配件适用于上述厚度的门。如门体厚度超出此范围，请联系飞利浦授权客户服务中心或指定的线下经销商。