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  • 全套单边吸乳器 全套单边吸乳器 全套单边吸乳器

    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump 充电式设计

    SCF396/03

    全套单边吸乳器

    飞利浦新安怡电动吸乳器带您进入吸乳新纪元。它汲取宝宝的自然饮奶节奏灵感，在吸力与乳头刺激之间实现了理想平衡，同时柔软按摩垫可轻柔贴合您的乳头大小和形状。详情如下。

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    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump 充电式设计

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    全套单边吸乳器

    快捷舒适，深受妈妈们喜爱

    • Natural Motion 技术
    • 舒适的硅胶垫
    • 8 + 16 种设置
    Natural Motion 技术可加快乳汁流速*

    Natural Motion 技术可加快乳汁流速*

    得益于我们独特的 Natural Motion 技术，乳汁最快 1 分钟即可流出。** 凭借轻柔的贴合感以及恰到好处的按摩与吸力，97% 的妈妈都认为这款吸乳器非常有效***，并且所有助产士都推荐使用它也就不足为奇了。

    柔软硅胶垫，为每位妈妈带来舒适体验

    柔软硅胶垫，为每位妈妈带来舒适体验

    无论您的胸型如何，吸乳器柔软且富有弹性的硅胶垫都能舒适地贴合您的乳房与乳头。它适用于 99.98%**** 的胸型***，可实现轻柔且牢固的贴合。

    可充电，便于携带，吸乳时解放双手

    可充电，便于携带，吸乳时解放双手

    马达组件小巧便携且可充电，让您轻松开启崭新一天（或者起身去泡一杯茶），再也不会被烦人的电源线束缚。

    8 种刺激模式，16 种吸乳模式

    8 种刺激模式，16 种吸乳模式

    可通过 8 种模式刺激乳汁流速，通过 16 种模式进行吸乳，助您充分利用每一次吸乳体验。可随时进行微调。

    部件更少，易于清洁和组装

    部件更少，易于清洁和组装

    我们的吸乳器设计简洁，没有复杂构造。部件数量少，清洁和组装起来非常简单。

    超静音马达，让每次吸乳都轻松自在

    超静音马达，让每次吸乳都轻松自在

    吸乳器的马达几乎静音运行。因此，您可以在家中（或任何地方）安心吸乳，减少干扰。

    从上次吸乳设置开始

    从上次吸乳设置开始

    记忆功能会自动存储上次使用的刺激和吸乳设置。因此，您只需舒舒服服地坐下来，按启动键即可。

    随时暂停

    随时暂停

    一切由您掌控。一键暂停/继续功能，让您可以在吸乳过程中随时休息，准备好后再重新开始。

    跟踪吸乳时间

    跟踪吸乳时间

    细节很重要，比如我们的吸乳器会记录您的吸乳时间。您可以使用数字显示计时器来记录吸乳时长，包括单侧乳房的吸乳时间和总吸乳时间。

    技术规格

    • 功率

      市电电压
      100V - 240  伏

    • 材料

      吸乳器
      不含双酚 A*（仅限食品接触部件）

    • 包装内物品

      Micro-USB 适配器
      1  件
      密封垫
      1  件
      硅胶管
      1 件
      吸乳套件（配备自然反应奶嘴的 125 毫升奶瓶）
      1 件
      可充电马达组件（白色）
      1 件

    • 功能

      柔软的自适应护垫
      轻柔刺激
      个性化设置
      • 吸乳模式下提供 16 档吸力大小
      • 刺激模式下提供 8 档吸力大小

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    推荐产品

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    • 基于 2019 年在荷兰开展的临床试验（20 名参与者）中记录的排乳反射启动时间（即达到排乳反射 (MER) 的时间），并与 2018 年在荷兰开展的可行性研究（9 名参与者）中其他飞利浦前代吸乳器技术的排乳反射时间结果进行了对比。
    • *关于 1K-SE：70% 的参与者在 60 秒内出现了排乳反射 (MER)。该数据基于 2019 年在荷兰开展的临床试验（20 名参与者）中记录的排乳反射启动时间（即达到排乳反射 (MER) 的时间），并与 2018 年在荷兰开展的可行性研究（9 名参与者）中其他飞利浦前代吸乳器技术的排乳反射时间结果进行了对比。
    • **基于 2019 年在荷兰开展的产品临床试验结果（20 名参与者），单边和双边电动吸乳器的平均评分：95% 的参与者认为我们的吸乳器有效（单边电动）；100% 的参与者认为我们的吸乳器有效（双边电动）。
    • ***基于以下研究：(1) Mangel 等人的《Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?》，发表于《Breastfeeding Medicine》，2019 年 4 月 26 日（109 名参与者，以色列）；(2) Ziemer 等人的《Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation》，发表于《Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing》，1993 年 5 月（20 名参与者，白种人，美国）；(3) Ramsay 等人的《Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging》，2005 年（28 名参与者，澳大利亚）。
    • ****仅与奶瓶和接触母乳的其他部件相关，遵循欧盟规定 10/2011。

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