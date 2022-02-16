***基于以下研究：(1) Mangel 等人的《Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?》，发表于《Breastfeeding Medicine》，2019 年 4 月 26 日（109 名参与者，以色列）；(2) Ziemer 等人的《Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation》，发表于《Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing》，1993 年 5 月（20 名参与者，白种人，美国）；(3) Ramsay 等人的《Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging》，2005 年（28 名参与者，澳大利亚）。
****仅与奶瓶和接触母乳的其他部件相关，遵循欧盟规定 10/2011。
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