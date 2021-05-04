主页
飞利浦 - 单击此处导航到主页

搜索词

产品
HC3688/15 Hairclipper series 3000 家庭理发器 新品
请注意，您的产品颜色可能与此图片有所不同，但是支持信息是相同的
查看产品

Hairclipper series 3000 家庭理发器

HC3688/15

如何为我的飞利浦修剪器充电？

按照下方有关如何为飞利浦修剪器、胡须修剪器和理发器充电的说明。

飞利浦修剪器充电说明

当修剪器机身的充电指示灯发出低电量信号时，您应该为飞利浦男士仪容设备进行充电。如果您的设备上没有电池电量指示灯，则只需在修剪器的工作速度比平时慢时，进行充电。
  • Insert the charging plug in to you grooming device's charging socket. Make sure the plug's shape matches the socket and is completely inserted. Do not force it in.
  • The charging indicator on your device will start flashing to indicate that the groomer is charging. Once the groomer is fully charged, the charging indicator lights up continuously for approximately 30 minutes and then automatically turns off to save energy.
  • After charging, unplug the charger from the power outlet and the groomer. Your groomer is now ready to use.
For most groomers, normal charging time is between 1 to 8 hours. If you are charging your device for the first time, we recommend letting it charge for at least 3 hours. Check your user manual for specific charging instructions of your model.
飞利浦修剪器充电说明

使用充电座为您的飞利浦修剪器充电

如果您的飞利浦修剪器附带充电座，请按照以下有关如何充电的说明进行操作。 
  • Connect the charging station to a working power outlet.
  • Place your groomer in the charging stand. You may see a light on your groomer or charging stand to indicate that the charging process has begun.
  • Once the groomer is fully charged, unplug the charging stand and continue using your groomer.
飞利浦修剪器充电座

电池供电设备

部分飞利浦仪容设备使用一次性 AA 电池。要为这些设备充电，您需要确保一次性电池的电量未耗尽。如果您的修剪器无法开启或运行速度比以前慢，则表明该更换电池了。
只能使用用户手册中指定的一次性电池。请勿混用不同类型电池或新旧电池。装入新电池时，确保电池的 + 和 - 极方向正确。  

此页面上的信息适用于以下型号： HC3688/15 , HC3689/15 , HC5610/15 , NT1620/14 , MVL1098/15 , HC5690/15 , HC2088/15 , HC2089/15 , HC2067/15 , HC2066/15 , HC3505/15 , BT7501/15 , BT7520/15 , NT1140/15 , HC3588/15 , BT3206/14 , HC1089/15 , MG3730/15 , MG7720/15 , BT1214/15 , NT1140/10 , BT7206/15 , BT7220/15 , HC1088/15 , HC1055/15 , HC1099/15 , HC1066/15 , MG1100/16 , NT5175/16 , NT3160/10 , NT1150/10 , HC9450/15 , BT9290/32 , QT4000/15 . 点击此处显示更多产品编号 点击此处显示较少的产品编号

故障种类和处理方法

设备 (1)

按产品编号搜索。

搜索词
建议结果
    在哪里可以找到我的产品编号？

    每款产品的型号都是唯一的。型号通常是以字母开头，后面跟一串数字，例如：GC6440、37PFL7403D 或 SA1300。

     

    您可以通过几种不同的方法来查找型号：
    在包装盒上查找
    您应该在哪里找到产品编号的图像
    在产品内部查找
    您应该在哪里找到产品编号的图像
    在产品上查找
    您应该在哪里找到产品编号的图像
    在手册中查找
    您应该在哪里找到产品编号的图像
    很抱歉，我们没有找到此产品。请检查您填写的型号是否正确。型号由字母后跟数字组成（例如，HX9903、SP9820）。如果输入该型号后没有返回任何结果，我们建议您与我们的联络中心联系。
    {words} 的搜索结果（{number} 种产品）

    我们找到了在您所在国家/地区之外提供的 {number} 件产品，所以，本地促销活动可能不适用。

    显示产品 隐藏产品

    我们找到多个产品。

    请根据产品编号的最后 2 位数选择型号，例如 RQ1280/21。

    产品图像

    产品描述

    型号

    返回到所有产品
    注册您的产品
    注册您的产品

    跟踪您的产品保修范围

    可享受现金返还、礼物和特惠

    轻松获得产品支持

    注册您的产品