Insert the charging plug in to you grooming device's charging socket. Make sure the plug's shape matches the socket and is completely inserted. Do not force it in.

The charging indicator on your device will start flashing to indicate that the groomer is charging. Once the groomer is fully charged, the charging indicator lights up continuously for approximately 30 minutes and then automatically turns off to save energy.

After charging, unplug the charger from the power outlet and the groomer. Your groomer is now ready to use.

当修剪器机身的充电指示灯发出低电量信号时，您应该为飞利浦男士仪容设备进行充电。如果您的设备上没有电池电量指示灯，则只需在修剪器的工作速度比平时慢时，进行充电。For most groomers, normal charging time is between 1 to 8 hours. If you are charging your device for the first time, we recommend letting it charge for at least 3 hours. Check your user manual for specific charging instructions of your model.