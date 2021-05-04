如何为我的飞利浦修剪器充电？
按照下方有关如何为飞利浦修剪器、胡须修剪器和理发器充电的说明。
飞利浦修剪器充电说明
当修剪器机身的充电指示灯发出低电量信号时，您应该为飞利浦男士仪容设备进行充电。如果您的设备上没有电池电量指示灯，则只需在修剪器的工作速度比平时慢时，进行充电。
- Insert the charging plug in to you grooming device's charging socket. Make sure the plug's shape matches the socket and is completely inserted. Do not force it in.
- The charging indicator on your device will start flashing to indicate that the groomer is charging. Once the groomer is fully charged, the charging indicator lights up continuously for approximately 30 minutes and then automatically turns off to save energy.
- After charging, unplug the charger from the power outlet and the groomer. Your groomer is now ready to use.
使用充电座为您的飞利浦修剪器充电
如果您的飞利浦修剪器附带充电座，请按照以下有关如何充电的说明进行操作。
- Connect the charging station to a working power outlet.
- Place your groomer in the charging stand. You may see a light on your groomer or charging stand to indicate that the charging process has begun.
- Once the groomer is fully charged, unplug the charging stand and continue using your groomer.
电池供电设备
部分飞利浦仪容设备使用一次性 AA 电池。要为这些设备充电，您需要确保一次性电池的电量未耗尽。如果您的修剪器无法开启或运行速度比以前慢，则表明该更换电池了。
只能使用用户手册中指定的一次性电池。请勿混用不同类型电池或新旧电池。装入新电池时，确保电池的 + 和 - 极方向正确。
