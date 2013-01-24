主页
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

 
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
Amethyst Edition

Whiter, healthier teeth from our most
elegant Philips Sonicare ever.

See other colors:
pink-brush
white-brush
black-brush
rose-brush
官方建议零售价: ￥1,499.00

适用于此产品的附件

    Specifications

    • 规格

      设计和外观
      设计和外观
      颜色
      • 魅惑紫
      服务
      服务
      保修
      • 2 年全球保修
      包含
      包含
      旅行收藏盒
      • USB 旅行充电器
      刷头
      • 2 个 DiamondClean 钻石亮白型标准牙刷头
      杯式充电器
      • 1
      手柄
      • 1 个 DiamondClean 钻石亮白型刷头
      清洁效能
      清洁效能
      提醒功能
      • Quadpacer 30 秒时段定时器和 Smartimer 2 分钟智能计时器
      美白益处
      • 2 倍更佳的美白牙齿效果*
      性能
      • 清除多达 7 倍的牙菌斑*
      健康益处
      • 短短两周内提升牙龈健康
      速度
      • 高达 62000 次电刷运动/分钟
      功率
      功率
      电压
      • 110-220 伏
      模式
      模式
      波兰语
      • 让您的牙齿亮丽洁白
      敏感
      • 温和地清洁牙齿和牙龈
      牙龈保健
      • 轻柔按摩牙龈
      清洁
      • 实现卓越的每日清洁
      白色
      • 清除表面牙齿色斑
      操作简易
      操作简易
      电量不足指示
      • 当电池电量快要耗尽时，充电指示灯呈琥珀色闪烁 15 秒
      手柄
      • 设计纤巧，符合人体工学
      牙刷头系统
      • 便捷的卡入式刷头
      刷牙时间
      • 长达 3 周**
      显示屏
      • 液晶显示屏
      技术规格
      技术规格
      电池类型
      • 锂离子
      电池
      • 充电式设计
      操作时间（电量从满到空）
      • 长达 3 周**
