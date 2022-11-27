搜索词

2022 RSNA
RSNA 2022 banner

欢迎来到RSNA 2022
北美放射年会飞利浦展台

11月27日 – 12月1日
6730号展台 | 伊利诺伊州芝加哥麦考密克中心

欢迎大家莅临现场或以在线方式参与，共同探索飞利浦智能互联的智慧影像全流程解决方案如何帮助您更深刻地认识和解决临床上面临的复杂问题和工作流程的挑战，助您在面对每一位患者时，每一次都能提供准确的关护治疗。

 

了解我们的一体化解决方案

    参加研讨会

    虚拟研讨会

    Decarbonizing radiology: a shared mandate
    美国中部时间11月28日星期一上午07:00 - 08:00
    中国北京时间11月28日星期一晚上21:00 - 22:00


    How can we combine sustainable practices with safe and effective methods of care to deliver better outcomes using less energy and fewer resources? Facilitated by Kees Wesdorp, Philips Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis, and together with a panel of first movers we will answer this and other burning questions.

    Picture of Katherine E Maturen

    Katherine E Maturen, MD, MS

    Professor of Radiology & Ob/Gyn Associate

    Chair, Ambulatory Care & Strategy, University of Michigan Hospitals
    阅读更多简要阅读

    Picture of Julia Schoen

    Julia Schoen, MD, MS

    Radiology Resident Physician, Wake Forest Baptist Health,

    Founding member of Radiologists for a Sustainable Future
    阅读更多简要阅读

    Picture of Reed A. Omary

    Reed A. Omary, MD, MS

    Carol D. & Henry P. Pendergrass Professor and Chair, Department

    of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Vanderbilt University Medical Center & SOM, President, Association of University Radiologist
    阅读更多简要阅读

    Picture of Ariella Shuster

    Ariella Shuster 

    Business Category Leader Circular Equipment, Philips

    Picture of Kees Wesdorp

    Kees Wesdorp

    Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis, Philips

    企业研讨会

    Approaching workforce shortages and increased imaging demand with innovative solutions
    美国中部时间11月29日星期二上午09:30 - 10:30
    中国北京时间11月29日星期二晚上23:30 - 00:30


    In this in-person live session*, facilitated by Niccolò Stefani, Head of Clinical Strategy at Philips, we will explore different technological enablers needed to improve efficiency in radiology to reduce current and future challenges of the radiology care team and learn about the outcomes and key performance indicators decision-makers consider for workforce management improvement.
     

    *Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The symposium will also be streamed live via the virtual RSNA platform. Details will be communicated by RSNA. The recording of the session will be made available on demand on our website afterwards.

    Picture of Keith Hentel

    Keith Hentel, MD, MS, FACR

    Executive Vice Chairman, Department of Radiology, Chief Operating Officer, Weill Cornell

    Imaging at New York-Presbyterian
    阅读更多简要阅读

    Picture of Diana Diaz MHSA

    Diana Diaz MHSA, RT(R)(CT), CIIP

    Director of Radiology Operations, Boston Medical Center

    Picture of Christoph Wald

    Christoph Wald, MD, PhD, MBA, FACR

    Chair, Lahey Radiology & Chair, Informatics Commission at

    American College of Radiology, Professor of Radiology, Tufts University Medical School
    阅读更多简要阅读

    Picture of Lawrence N. Tanenbaum

    Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR

    VP and Chief Technology Officer, RadNet, Inc.

    Picture of M.A. van Buchem

    Prof Dr. M.A. van Buchem, MD, PhD

    Chairman of Radiology Department at Leiden University Medical Center

    Picture of Niccolo Stefani

    Niccolò Stefani
    Head of Clinical Strategy at Philips

    想在RSNA体验更多？让我们开启沟通吧！

    线下面对面的交流，开展互信协作的对话更为理想。欢迎联系我们的专家安排会议交流或演示报告。

    了解我们的集成化解决方案

    我们的智慧影像全流程解决方案将帮助您开辟患者护理新视野。

    *产品暂未在中国大陆销售，NMPA未注册
    1．Philips Spectral CT 7500 receives Minnie Award for Best New Radiology Device 查看原文

    对RSNA已经迫不及待？

    Virtual space for a rewarding immersive experience

    敬请探索我们的沉浸式虚拟智慧影像全流程解决方案，了解更多信息，支持您为每一位患者制定清晰的诊疗路径并获得可靠疗效。

