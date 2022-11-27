How can we combine sustainable practices with safe and effective methods of care to deliver better outcomes using less energy and fewer resources? Facilitated by Kees Wesdorp, Philips Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis, and together with a panel of first movers we will answer this and other burning questions.
Ariella Shuster
Business Category Leader Circular Equipment, Philips
Kees Wesdorp
Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis, Philips
In this in-person live session*, facilitated by Niccolò Stefani, Head of Clinical Strategy at Philips, we will explore different technological enablers needed to improve efficiency in radiology to reduce current and future challenges of the radiology care team and learn about the outcomes and key performance indicators decision-makers consider for workforce management improvement.
*Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The symposium will also be streamed live via the virtual RSNA platform. Details will be communicated by RSNA. The recording of the session will be made available on demand on our website afterwards.
Prof Dr. M.A. van Buchem, MD, PhD
Chairman of Radiology Department at Leiden University Medical Center
Niccolò Stefani
Head of Clinical Strategy at Philips
