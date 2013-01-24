主页
高级温奶器 温和、均匀加热，保留营养和维生素

高级温奶器

温和、均匀加热，保留营养和维生素

这款高级温奶器温和、均匀地循环加热母乳，避免热奶喷溅。自动温度控制指示进度并关闭装置，防止过度加热。

父母必须以安全、可控的方式加热母乳，以保留其中的营养和维生素。飞利浦 Avent 高级温奶器采用水浴技术，而非蒸汽，温和、均匀地加热母乳。循环加热，防止热奶喷溅发生。
集成传感器持续跟踪并控制奶温，以免过度加热。因此保持达到最终温度供宝宝食用。自动‘保温’设置在关闭前可保温 20 分钟。
父母将奶瓶放在温奶器中——然后加入与奶等量的水。选择一个设置并打开温奶器。当指示灯常亮，奶就加热到了适当温度。还有方便的除霜设置，解冻冷冻的母乳。

规格

Specifications
Specifications
Milk and food warming
  • SCF355 - 是
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 是
Compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers**
  • SCF355 - 是
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 是
Speed of warming
  • SCF355 - 约 3 分钟(室温下在 9oz 瓶中盛装 5oz)
  • SCF356 - 约 10 分钟(室温下 3oz)
  • SCF256 - 约 2.5 分钟(室温下 6oz)
Different end temperatures based on your need
  • SCF355- 是
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 否
Defrost function
  • SCF355 - 是
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 否
Always safe milk temperatures
  • SCF355 - 否
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 否
Keep warm function
  • SCF355 - 否
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 否
Automatic shut-off
  • SCF355 - 否
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256 - 否
Progress indicator visual alert when food is ready
  • SCF355 - 否
  • SCF356 - 是
  • SCF256- 否

