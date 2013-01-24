|Milk and food warming
|
-
SCF355 - 是
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 是
|Compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers**
|
-
SCF355 - 是
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 是
|Speed of warming
|
-
SCF355 - 约 3 分钟(室温下在 9oz 瓶中盛装 5oz)
-
SCF356 - 约 10 分钟(室温下 3oz)
-
SCF256 - 约 2.5 分钟(室温下 6oz)
|Different end temperatures based on your need
|
-
SCF355- 是
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 否
|Defrost function
|
-
SCF355 - 是
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 否
|Always safe milk temperatures
|
-
SCF355 - 否
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 否
|Keep warm function
|
-
SCF355 - 否
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 否
|Automatic shut-off
|
-
SCF355 - 否
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256 - 否
|Progress indicator visual alert when food is ready
|
-
SCF355 - 否
-
SCF356 - 是
-
SCF256- 否